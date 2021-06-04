County commissioners to meet Monday

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday and one of the items to be discussed is the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Also during the meeting, Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey will address the board in reference to a salary increase request and the Monument Committee will speak, giving its recommendation on what should happen to the monument currently placed at the courthouse.

“The meetings are back in person,” said Public Information Officer Jason Robinson. “We are also still offering the meetings to be viewed via YouTube live.”

The meetings are held in the Emergency Operation Center located at 1403 West Blvd.

“Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting can email me in advance at [email protected],” said Robinson. “They can also call the office at 910-277-2406 or speak with me at the EOC prior to the start of the meeting.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m.

