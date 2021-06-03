Local students earn honors list placement

PINEHURST — Sandhills Community College recently applauded Scotland County students who distinguished themselves by earning grades that place them on the honors lists for the spring semester 2021.

Sandhills Community College students who achieved a 4.0 GPA with 12 or more semester hours of college-level work were placed on the President’s List for the spring semester of 2021. Those on the President’s List from Scotland County are Cidneigh Wooten and Stacey Yongue.

The Sandhills Community College Dean’s List is made up of students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a C, and took 12 or more semester hours of college-level work during the spring semester of 2021. Those on the Dean’s List are Ronald Locklear and Abigail Quick.