Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

***

June 12

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its free food giveaway food bank starting at 8 a.m. There will be bags of canned goods, frozen meat, paper items and fresh produce. This will be first come, first served.

Ongoing

— Community members are invited to walk the outdoor labyrinth at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court on the grounds of St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg. For social distancing and safety, allow only one person or one household unit on the labyrinth at a time. If others are around, also wear a mask. Also please note the ground/stones may be uneven so wear comfortable, stable shoes. Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace.

Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture. Labyrinths have been part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe. Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to making a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Recently, Christians have enjoyed renewed interest as modern “pilgrims” on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body, and refreshes the spirit.

All are welcome to visit the labyrinth and experience a respite from anxiety and feel God’s presence in their lives.