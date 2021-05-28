Shaw Academy bids farewell to its seniors

“There were times when I wanted to just give up, but the staff at Shaw Academy made sure that never happened and I appreciate them for all they did.” — Iyana Quick

LAURINBURG — Shaw Academy graduated 28 seniors during its 2021 ceremony on Friday morning,

“Supporting our students on their path to graduation is why we do what we do,” said Principal Brent Smith. “Our staff is just as excited for the graduates on graduation day as the students and families are.”

Smith continued by saying the graduates and their families become a part of them.

“Personally, I feel that the greatest moment a principal has each year is handing a student their diploma,” said Smith. “It is the culmination of a child’s hard work and the collective efforts of families as well as our staff and faculty to ensure that this day comes.”

Watching the graduates cross the stage is an honor, according to Smith.

“When a student walks across the graduation stage, it is essentially them crossing over into their future of limitless possibilities and we are so blessed to have played a part in their journey,” Smith said, “The satisfaction that comes from the perseverance and commitment from the partnership of schools and families working together for graduation day is an overwhelming accomplishment.”

“Top Senior” Iyana Quick said it feels amazing to be in her position and to be graduating from Shaw Academy.

“It lets me know that all my hard work and stressing about my grades actually paid off,” said Quick. “There were times when I wanted to just give up, but the staff at Shaw Academy made sure that never happened and I appreciate them for all they did.”

Quick also said she is thankful to have shared her graduation with everyone who was in attendance.

“There is no better feeling in the world, but with that being said I just want everyone to know they should never give up,” said Quick. “Achieve your goals because there is always someone watching you.”

Second in the graduating class was Ja’Torry Funderburk.

“It means a lot to me because a lot of people counted me out,” said Funderburk. “I have two older brothers and I am the first to graduate of my siblings. Graduating means that I can bring my mother tears of joy.”

Funderburk also said you have got to grind hard to get where you want to be.

“No matter the twists and turns of life, you have to keep going,” said Funderburk. “I am the head and not the tail I may have started from the bottom but now I’m here.”

