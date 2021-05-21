ACE Party Band kicks off downtown summer concert series

LAURINBURG — It was party time in downtown Laurinburg on Friday evening, as the ACE Party Band performed live for the first in-person Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert in 20 months.

And Mother Nature whipped up some pretty weather for those who came out.

“I’m absolutely thrilled we can have this concert,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce. “We had this band last year, but it was virtual and I think they were a little bit confined. So I am looking forward to them letting loose and getting funky.”

He didn’t have to wait long.

A strong, early crowd settled in shortly after 6 p.m. and were treated to a mix of Top 40 music that quickly had feet tapping and hands clapping.

ACE was led by lead singer AftanCi — who also lends her name to the band, with ACE standing for AftanCi Experience. She said before the concert began that the band was excited to kick off the free concert series here.

“We’re super excited to be in Laurinburg and will have something for everyone,” she said. “We’ll be looking for some energy coming from the crowd and, when that happens, the music will be awesome.”

Ronald Sessoms of Laurinburg was just one of hundreds who came out for the concert.

“I’m here for the fresh air and the music,” he said. “I really don’t know this band, but it wouldn’t matter who was playing, I just wanted to get outdoors and enjoy some music.”

The three-hour concert event also featured several food truck vendors, a cigar vendor, a beverage tent and a couple other local businesses set up near the A.B. Gibson Center.

Next up in the four-part, free summer concert series will be Jim Quick and Coastline on Friday, June 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

