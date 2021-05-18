Weekend will be chock full of local events

LAURINBURG — Those who have been itching to get out of the house will have plenty of opportunities to do so this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday there are multiple events that will be hosted throughout Laurinburg. On Friday there will be the first Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 event in downtown Laurinburg and a drive-in movie at the Morgan Complex. Kicking off Saturday will be a farmers market in the morning at McDuffie Square and in the evening, ENCORE! will be hosting a live performance at the Art Garden. Finishing off the weekend of events will be the jazz concert at Hammond Park.

“So many times we hear people say there’s nothing to do in Laurinburg but there will be plenty to do this weekend,” said Executive Director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “I’m excited that we have all these different events going on this weekend and I plan on being out quite a few of them so I hope to see a lot of people out this weekend.”

Friday …

Starting at 6 p.m. in the Ace Party Band will be playing in downtown for the free Laurinburg After 5 event. The group is a diverse mix of musicians who perform for all generations with music ranging from beach and Motown to hip hop, rock, country and jazz standards.

“I’m extremely excited about having the Laurinburg After 5 back in person this year,” English said. “Last year we did have the virtual events but it wasn’t the same as coming downtown. Friday night’s band performed last year during our virtual events and they were really good so I’m excited to have them in Laurinburg and I think they’re excited to be here.”

The band will play until 9 p.m. but beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Complex on Turnpike Road, Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be playing Black Panther as its second drive-in movie of the year.

“We’ve had a good turnout during the last movie event,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “We didn’t have any complaints from anyone … it’s $2 per vehicle to attend and it doesn’t matter how many people are in the vehicle.”

It is recommended for those planning to attend to be prepared to show up an hour before the movie begins to help ensure they have a spot.

Saturday …

The Saturday events will all be held in downtown Laurinburg beginning at 9 a.m. and going to noon is the farmers market in McDuffie Square. McDuffie Square is located between Railroad and Atkinson streets, just behind the walk-through on South Main Street.

“I’m very excited that we’re having all these events downtown,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “These direct partnerships to bring events and people to downtown is all part of the goal we’re all working towards which is revitalizing our downtown.”

The farmers market will have produce, crafts, plants and more from various local vendors. Since the area is a large open space the vendors will be spread out.

“The event is an outside event and it seems like it’s going to be great weather,” Walters said. “So come out and enjoy the farmers market and come downtown to see what all it has to offer.”

At 6:30 p.m. ENCORE! will be performing its Backroom Radio Hour live in the Art Garden downtown. The theatre group came together to perform sketches during the pandemic that was broadcasted on WLNC.

“The performance is meant to be a throwback where a studio audience watches the performance of a live radio broadcast,” said Bob Dyer. “Because it is radio, many times the audience is just going to have to use their imaginations. Radio is a unique form of entertainment in that anyone can be anything as long as people can imagine it.”

The cast includes; Bob Dyer, Janet Smith, Gary Gallman, Kathie Cox, Richard Massey, Nick Williams, Karen Grimsley, Ed O’Neal, Katelin Gandee and Allen Johnson. The skits were written by Janet Smith, Allen Johnson, Bob Dyer and Gary Gallman.

“The cast is great, we have been working together since the fall when we started the radio broadcast of the Backroom Radio Hour,” Dyer said. “Everyone banded together to keep Encore Theatre going in spite of the pandemic … this is a chance for people to come out and support another kind of the arts here in Scotland County. This weekend has a lot of musical opportunities but this is a chance to see theater for free.”

The hour-long production will feature some of the favorite and best sketches from the Backroom Radio Hour along with a musical interlude by Gary Gallman.

“The performance is family-friendly and comedic,” said Janet Smith. “Come down, bring a chair and your sense of humor. The cast has been working on accents and voice changes … we’ll have some audience participation too.”

Sunday …

Closing out the weekend’s events will be the outdoor jazz concert featuring the Jazz Revolution band in Hammond Park. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and is a free event.

“The bank will be set up under the shelter and picnic area of the park,” Maley said. “This isn’t the first time we’ve worked with the Arts Council of Scotland County on a project. Since the jazz concert is a form of art and recreation so it was only right that we work together on this project.”

Hammond Park recently underwent renovations which included a new exercise course for kids, exercise equipment for adults and a new shelter with bathrooms.

“We love the idea of events like this happening at the newly upgraded park,” Maley said. “We want people to come out and enjoy themselves with these events. We’re providing quality programs and events at little to no cost so we want people to come out.”

