Carolina Hearts honors law enforcement

LAURINBURG — The crew at Carolina Hearts honored law enforcement by providing them a warm meal on Tuesday.

“I have a brother-in-law who works in law enforcement with Robinson County,” said Agency Director Brigitte Laney. “He was telling me about how rough this past year has been for officers and I realized we needed to do something here for our law enforcement officers.”

By 11 a.m., at least 15 officers had come through to grab a bite to eat. Some were with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and others were with the city of Laurinburg Police Department.

“These men and women do so much for our community and with it being National Police officer Appreciation month this is our way of saying thank you to them,” Laney said.

“Big T’s Kitchen” out of Shannon N.C. parked in front of Carolina Hearts to serve those law enforcement officers who chose to participate. Items such as a pulled pork sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks were offered with a side and a drink.

“This is just great,” said Police Chief Duke Williams. “These guys are just wonderful for putting this together and the food is good too.”

