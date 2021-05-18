There’s plenty on the menu this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? The choices are many.

With summer weather arriving any day now, this weekend will be the perfect time to make plans for family activities — and Laurinburg has something for everyone, from Friday through Sunday.

On Friday starting at 6 p.m. at the downtown intersection of Main and Church streets, Hasty Realty and Laurinburg After 5 will bring back the summer concert series after a year-long, in-person stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The Ace Party Band will fill the air with its upbeat music until 9 p.m.

After about 20 months without the live music downtown, we hope area residents will flock to the downtown on Friday evening to enjoy the music — as well as the food trucks, beverage tent and other planned activities.

Also on Friday, as darkness begins to envelope the area, Scotland County Parks and Recreation will present an outdoor movie night at the Morgan Complex beginning at 7:30 p.m. Playing will be “Black Panther,” and tickets are $2 per vehicle.

On Saturday, ENCORE! Theatre will present a live performance of The Backroom Radio Hour starting at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown Art Garden.

The presentation will be titled “Radio in the Garden,” and feature a cast of characters from the local community. Our own Katelin Gandee will even have a part.

If you can’t make it out Saturday evening, the comedic entertainment will also be aired on WLNC radio at 1300 AM and 95.1 FM.

On Sunday, the weekend will wrap up when Scotland County Parks and Recreation, along with the Arts Council of Scotland County, hosts an outdoor jazz concert at Hammond Park. The event will begin at 5 p.m. featuring the “Jazz Revolution” band.

Perhaps the very best reason to get out and enjoy these activities is this: most of them are completely free.

Of course, these aren’t the only things that will be going on over the next few days. Scotland High School has a full menu of athletic events this week and, on Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Laurinburg will host a ceremony where 12 Boy Scouts will be awarded their Eagle Badge at 3 p.m. — pretty impressive.

With Mother Nature expected to cooperate with some really nice weather throughout the weekend, downtown Laurinburg could experience a throng of visitors to enjoy the events and activities planned.

And don’t forget about all the shops and businesses downtown that are worth visiting, as well.

Hope to see you downtown.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Live in the sunshine, swim in the drink and drink the wild air.”