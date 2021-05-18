City debris pick-up has begun

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg sanitation crews started picking up limbs and yard debris on Monday, but the route will take approximately 14 business days to complete.

“Our crews will be working on the south side of the city limits collecting both limbs and leaves,” said the city of Laurinburg Public Works General Services Supervisor Angie Foster.

The yard waste route will then move to western parts of the city.

“After finishing up there, we will then head to the north portion and back around to the east portion,” said Foster.

Once the eastern portion is complete, the trucks will immediately begin again on the south portion and continue the cycle.

“The last complete cycle from South to East took us 14 business days, 21.5 total days including weekends, to collect all of the yard waste,” said Foster.

The city of Laurinburg has attached pictures on its Facebook page showing each side of the route with labeled sections for reference.

“If you have any questions or concerns about where you are on the route, please call Public Works at 276-2364,” said Foster.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.