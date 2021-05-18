Views differ concerning the ‘school floor’

LAURINBURG — As the next fiscal year looms, it’s brought back concerns between the Scotland County Commissioners and the funding for the school district.

Some concerns have been voiced about where the money will come from to fund the school district as the “school floor” is in place to legally mandate how much the school system is given.

The “school floor” came into play in the 1960s and is a law that dictates a formula for the county on how much the school district should receive in funding.

“The school system has floated out a number around $12 million to be requested this year,” said Scotland County Commissioner John Alford. “That is in comparison to the $10 million they received last year. This is just not doable. We do not have the money to provide them with this type of increase.

“We have not been formally presented with the requested budget,” Alford continued. “I do not believe this is the actual number we will be presented with. What people do need to understand is if we have to raise taxes in our county due to the school floor, it will be the doing of the BOE.”

Alford added that the baseline amount for the school floor was created during a different time and the school system was in a different place than it was not.

“Back in 1964 is when this was created,” said Alford. “At that time the city schools and county schools were funded differently. We still had black schools, white schools and others. I remember helping my principal at that time carry books in his trunk to Carver. Those books were used and were 10 years old. That’s how far behind we were.”

According to Alford the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education got together at that time and created a formula to help equalize budgets for the schools.

“Once the formula was formed, it had to be taken to Raleigh for approval,” said Alford. “Back then the school floor was set at $280,000.”

As he continued, Alford said raising taxes causes a trickle effect, causing the industry to not want to invest here as well as people not wanting to live here.

“We are the laughing stock of the state right now,” said Alford. “We are the only county out of 100 with a school floor.”

Alford also said the school system is currently receiving more than 50% of the property tax money taken in.

“We take in around $23 million in property taxes,” said Alford. “After the school system takes their money, we fund the Sheriff’s Department and give out contribution to the Health Department and Social Services, we are then left with an operating budget of less than $1.5 million.

“Additionally, the reason for raising the taxes over the years has been due to the school floor,” Alford added.

From the BOE side

Board Chair Rick Singletary believes the school floor is a beneficial thing for not just the school system but the entire county.

“It’s not necessary every year to negotiate back and forth between the county commissioners and the board of education … we never take or get more than what the formula calls for we always get the same or less than the formula which I think is a good negation point,” he said.

Singletary added he also thinks the liaison committee meetings between representatives for the board of education and the county commissioners to get the other’s point of view on the funding for the year to bring back to their separate boards.

“I think if we got rid of the formula it would be a disadvantage to our school district,” Singletary said. “We would continuously have to negotiate and we would never have a set amount. State legislature states that each county must provide a sound and safe education for its students … having that liaison committee allows us to have those negotiations without having to involve a third party to negotiate and because we already have that formula in place we don’t have to involve a third party to help with negotiations.

“The school district has actually taken less or remained the same and generally remaining the same was less than what was due by the formula,” he added.

While the school floor is generally a confusing topic for many people, Singletary added it’s not the minimum amount for the funding but typically the maximum.

“People continue to think that with the school floor you are looking at the floor which is the bottom or the least amount you’ll get,” Singletary said. “Whereas it’s really the ceiling all these years because it’s saying that it’s the most you’ll be able to get. So I feel it’s a big misrepresentation in wording when they call it the school floor because people will think it’s the least amount we can get when it’s really the most.

One of Alford’s other concerns is the fact that the county still has to replace 401K money for its employees from when they decreased it by 50% to fund the school floor.

“The school employees’ 401K plans were not affected because they are funded through the state, but all of our other employees took the hit,” said Alford. “We have got to take care of our employees.”

The number of students in schools is decreasing, according to Alford and he said he doesn’t understand why the budget is going up.

“We have all new schools now except for the high school,” said Alford. “This has got to help with maintenance costs. With that and the decrease of students, we are looking for a decrease, not an increase.”

Alford said he along with his fellow commissioners have always supported the school system but there is no way for them to provide that much money.

“Not only did we build the new school, South Johnson Elementary, but we also furnished $1.3 million in furniture,” said Alford. “We support them but we can not continue to go down this slope.”

