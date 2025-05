LAURINBURG —Volleyball registration is now open at Scotland County Parks and Recreation, having opened registration on Friday and remaining open until Saturday, June 28. Registration is open to girls between the ages of 9 and 15. The price to register is currently set at $15.

The link to get registered online is available here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation. There will be 15U and 12U divisions. All games will be played at Laurel Hill Community Center.