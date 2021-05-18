Hamlet man arrested on drug, weapon charges

LAUREL HILL — The regular observance of a house near Laurel Hill by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives led to the arrest of a Hamlet man this week.

According to Detectives Capt. Steven Dover, detectives watched as a dark-colored Kia left the residence and decided to make a traffic stop.

“While identifying the occupants, detectives located a loaded firearm,” he added. “A search of the vehicle was performed (and) detectives located approximately 14 grams of crystal meth and several other illegal narcotics.”

Arrested was William Blake Callahan, 30, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a Schedule I controlled substance; felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance; misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Callahan was remanded to the Scotland County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]