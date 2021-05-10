LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department was assisted by Wagram Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday when responding to a fire call.

The two departments responded to American Wood Fibers, which is located at 16900 Aberdeen Road, for a fire that did some damage.

“The fire was outside in two different dryers,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “Plant staff was at the facility during the fire, however, there were no injuries.”

According to McQueen, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Prior to the blaze on Sunday, the LFD responded to McDonald’s on South Main Street. According to a report on WLNC by Dave Wells, patrons and workers of the establishment were evacuated.

“The restaurant was temporarily shut down so we could ventilate the smoke and make sure it was safe for everyone to return,” said McQueen. “There were also no injuries reported from this event.”

