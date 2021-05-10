Scotland places five on softball all-conference list

The Sandhills Athletic Conference has released the list of those who earned all-conference honors for their performance this season in softball.

Five Scotland players were named, including juniors Kadence Sheppard, Raven Taylor and Olivia Hyatt and sophomores Sydnee Dial and Natalie Smith. The Lady Scots finished the season 9-4 overall and 9-3 in conference play, which tied them for second with Jack Britt. Despite earning a state playoff spot, Scotland was forced to forfeit its first-round game due to COVID protocols.

Smith, Hyatt and Sheppard finished the season with three of the team’s four best batting averages — Smith led the team at .391, Hyatt was second with .350 and Sheppard was tied for third at .333. Taylor batted .275 this season. Hyatt led the team in hits with 14, Sheppard was second with 13 and Taylor was third with 11. Sheppard led the team and was second in the conference in RBIs with 16, while also hitting two home runs.

While she did bat .216 for the Lady Scots, Dial’s success came in the circle this season. Thrust into the starting role after senior Kinsley Sheppard’s injury, Dial pitched 61.1 innings and finished with eight wins, tied for second most in the conference. She finished with a 2.283 ERA, fourth best in the conference, and struck out 72 batters, also fourth most in the conference.

Conference champions Purnell Swett had seven players make the all-conference team, while Jack Britt had five, Lumberton had three, Richmond had three, Pinecrest had two and Hoke County had one.

Lumberton senior August Smith was named conference Player of the Year, while Jack Britt senior Carlie Myrtle was conference Pitcher of the Year. Also, Purnell Swett’s William Deese was named Coach of the Year.

