Williama named new COO by school board

LAURINBURG — At the April 26 meeting, the members of the Scotland County Board of Education announced Dannie T. Williams as the new chief human resources officer. Williams will begin his role June 1.

Williams is a Franklin County native and currently serves as chief operations officer with the Orange County School District.

“I am very appreciative and excited to use my experiences to support the Scotland County School system and make contributions to the enhancement and success of the district,” Williams said.

Prior to working in Orange County, Williams served in the role of administration in Franklin, Lenoir, Hertford, Edgecombe and Nash counties. He also served as an educational paraprofessional in Franklin County as a bus driver and teacher assistant. Williams served as an elected official for three terms as a school board member at-large in Franklin County.

Williams holds his bachelor’s degree from Shaw University, his master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees from the School of Education at NC State University.

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said, “Dr. Williams’ experience in human resources, teacher recruitment and retention, leadership development, and community engagement will be instrumental to the future success of Scotland County Schools.”