Courtesy photo

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg met for the first time recently since the pandemic and awarded the Pilot International Club Ambassador Award to Linda Simmons. Voted on by ballots from the membership, Linda was recognized for her service to the Anchor Club at Scotland High School, Brain and Safety Fitness and Caring for Families in Times of Need projects. Making the presentation was Sylvia Stewart, Founder’s Fund representative, along with Aliechia Post, president. The mission of Pilot International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world by coming together in friendship and giving people an outlet for service. In the photo: Stewart, left; Simmons and Post, president.