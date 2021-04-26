Armstrong is nominated for the Purple Ribbon Award

LAURINBURG — There are people working in the background every day to help others and make a difference and Sharon Armstrong is an example of such a person.

Armstrong is the executive director for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center of Scotland County.

“I am a 20-year survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Armstrong. “I care about this cause with a passion. On one sunny day, I sat on my front porch with my four children. We were discussing domestic violence. My two older sons said to me, ‘Ma, you have done a life sentence in domestic violence,’ and I made a promise to my children I was going to break the cycle in our family.”

After years of service and helping others, Armstrong is being recognized for her hard work and dedication by being nominated for the Purple Ribbon Award.

“The purpose of the Purple Ribbon Award is to bring awareness to great causes such as domestic violence,” said Armstrong. “A Purple Ribbon is awarded to people who met or far exceeded the average standard established for that class.”

According to Armstrong, there are more than 30 categories for nomination. Nominations started on Jan. 1 and went through March 31.

“I was nominated for Program/Shelter Executive of The Year,” said Armstrong. “All categories will be acknowledged with a certificate of recognition. Select entries will receive grants totaling up to $30,000. I am not sure how the money part of this is set up. I think it is for your program. If not, I would still use it to help my program if awarded the money.”

Armstrong is also currently enrolled in the Center of Legal Studies for victim advocacy through Western Carolina University.

“This will make me eligible for the Nationally Accredited Credentialing Program NOVA. Also, I will be graduating May 15 from Christ-Centered Bible College with an associate degree and two certificates,” Armstrong said. “Then I will be going into the bachelor’s program.

“I love helping people who want to be helped, period,” Armstrong added. “This is who I naturally am. I feel like domestic violence programs are a ministry in itself for a safe healing place. I want my two sons, one daughter and one granddaughter to know nothing but healthy relationships.”

How she got there

Shortly after Armstrong’s oldest son passed away from heart disease, she decided to keep her promise.

“During my grieving, I could not get my promise out of my head,” Armstrong said. “I saw an ad in the paper for volunteer victim advocacy training and I signed up and earned my certificate.”

Armstrong also attended Richmond Community College with a major in business administration with eight years of management experience.

“I volunteered for 40 hours before they hired me in May 2012,” said Armstrong. “I went from a part-time shelter advocate to a full-time shelter manager in less than a year.”

Within the next two years, Armstrong was promoted to victim advocate.

“In 2016 I was interim executive director,” Armstrong said. “After three months I became executive director of the DVRCC of Scotland County, Inc. Now, nine years later with several training sessions and certifications on this continued education job, it has given me so much more knowledge.”

For information on the programs Armstrong and her staff provide, or to make donations to the cause, call the office at 910-276-5505.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]