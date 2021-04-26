County could see temperature hit 90 on Thursday

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature can be quite fickle.

Just a handful of days ago, temperatures across Scotland County struggled to top the 60-degree mark during the day and approached the freezing mark overnight.

On Wednesday, AccuWeather is calling for temperatures in the region to bump up against 90 and, on Thursday, to top that number before cooling slightly on Friday. Overnight lows on those days are expected to be around 60.

“It’s that usual crazy time of the year,” said Jimmy Taeger, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “Things can easily flip-flop quickly.”

He added that the higher temperatures this week will be due to a strong high-pressure system moving into the area, which will give Scotland County its warmest day of the year so far on Thursday. It could also bring chance of rain that will cool things off late this week.

“On Thursday and Fridays nights, there will be a chance of some rain when the next cold front moves through,” Taeger said.

“We’ll probably see this kind of weather throughout May,” he added. “But any heat will be a dry heat, since our summer humidity hasn’t begun yet.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday’s high is expected to be in the mid-70s and Sunday could reach 80.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]