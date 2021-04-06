LAURINBURG — Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward says the county is on an upward climb.

When presenting to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners Monday night, Ward stated there has been more residential and commercial investment than in years past.

“Scotland County has seen an increase in new home construction over the past five months,” said Ward, “which includes 39 new construction permits with home values exceeding $6.4 million as well as 9 new commercial investments.”

More information will be available online and in the Wednesday edition of the Laurinburg Exchange.

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/subscribe.