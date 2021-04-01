Optimist Club baseball, softball to start soon

LAURINBURG — Trees are budding. Flowers are blooming. Days are getting longer. It all points to springtime, baseball and softball — and the local Optimist Club is ready.

Although registrations are closed, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg is about ready to begin drafting teams for spring baseball.

“The draft will be after Easter,” said Richard Massey, Optimist member. “We plan to start playing on April 26 and we will have a six-week season which has us finishing up on June 4.”

The club has 420 boys and girls participating in this year’s ball season.

“The 6U group will be made up of eight teams, 8U will have five, 10U will have seven and our 12U is going to have five teams,” said Massey. “In softball, we have three different age groups. The 8U has two teams, 10U has three and the 12U has two teams as well.”

The club expects the concession stand to be open and operational in time for the first game.

The club will also be getting chocolate in soon for its annual World’s Finest Chocolate fundraising bar sale.

In other news

The Optimist Club also announced it will be having its spring fish plate sale in May.

“We are planning to have the plate sale on May 19,” said Massey.

It was not announced whether the sale will continue to be drive-thru only or if the club will vote to allow customers to eat at the park.

More information will be provided once it is available.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]