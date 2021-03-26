LAURINBURG — With Easter just a hip and a hop away, the local library is planning a visit and photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

The Scotland County Memorial Library will host the holiday event next week and Jenna Maley, youth services librarian, says the staff looks forward to seeing all the smiling faces.

“Residents do not need to pre-register for this event,” said Maley. “They can drop in to visit the Easter Bunny on March 31 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.”

Maley also said there is no age limit for the photoshoot.

“The event is completely free,” said Maley. “Participants will need to bring their own camera or smartphone in order to take pictures.”

Maley also added, although the library now has a higher indoor capacity due to Gov. Cooper’s newest update, participants must still practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a mask.

Anyone wanting information on this event can call the library at 910-276-0563, Ext. 5, send a message on Facebook to @ScotlandCountyLibrary, or email jknight@scotlandcounty.org.

