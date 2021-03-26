Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and the vehicle was left unsecured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kendric Love, 28, of Blakely Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquiria McLeod, 18, of Biggs Street was arrested Thursday for resisting arrest. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Shawn Locklear, 26, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shtara Little, 27, of Hamlet was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County and providing fictitious information to an officer. She was given a $9,500 bond.