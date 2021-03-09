Two charged in fatal shooting

GREENVILLE — Two men have been arrested in Georgia and charged in a fatal shooting on a North Carolina highway last week, authorities said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Deshawn Bryant, 19 and Jyjuan Crawford, 21, have been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, news outlets reported Monday. The two were arrested in Georgia on Saturday and are awaiting return to North Carolina.

Investigators say Shaolyn Godley, 20, was shot to death on U.S. 264 in Pitt County on March 1. Deputies said Godley and two others were in a car which was abandoned on the side of the highway after it became disabled. According to the sheriff’s office, Godley and the others in the car tried to run as they were being shot at by people inside another vehicle. Godley was hit and died at a Greenville hospital.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance explained that people in the car with Godley knew they were being followed, and damaged the car while trying to get away.