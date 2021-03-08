Man gets cut during fight at Walmart

LAURINBURG — Two Gibson men were arrested after a fight in Walmart escalated when a weapon was brandished on Friday.

Just before 1 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to the Walmart store in reference to a fight involving a knife. The two males, 34-year-old Quentin Lakendrick McRae and 26-year-old Shaquille Pearson, had reportedly engaged in a physical altercation inside the store.

According to the police report, McRae suffered a laceration in an undisclosed area of his body during the fight. Both males were ordered to stop fighting and lay on the ground when officers arrived, and both complied.

The weapon was found to be a nail remover pry tool and was recovered from the scene.

McRae was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment of the laceration and was then released into the custody of the LPD. He was charged with simple affray along with disorderly conduct and given a $1,000 bond.

Pearson was taken into custody at the scene and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, simple affray and disorderly conduct. He was given a $2,000 bond.

