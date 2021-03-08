Fire destroys mobile home

LAURINBURG — Smoking is being blamed for a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Sunday, but it wasn’t a cigarette that was the source of the blaze.

It reportedly all started with a bird.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the cause of the fire was an accident on the part of the homeowner.

“There was a bird in the wall,” said McQueen, “and the homeowner was trying to smoke it out.”

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire on Biggs Street behind Arby’s on Sunday evening.

“When we arrived on scene the home was fully involved,” said Chief Jordan McQueen. “There was fire and smoke showing from the single-wide mobile home.”

According to other sources, the fire could be seen from Laurinburg Station 6 on South Main Street.

Engine 6 and Engine 11 responded to the blaze along with other fire personnel and volunteer firefighters.

McQueen said the home was a total loss and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the resident.

“He was the only person inhabiting the residence,” said McQueen. “Red Cross came to the scene and will be assisting him further to the best of its abilities.”

According to its website, one of the Red Cross’s jobs is to assist people who are displaced from their homes due to a fire. They can help with food and clothing. Red Cross will also assist them with a place to stay after the fire for a limited amount of time while they look for something more permanent.

No injuries were reported during Sunday’s fire, and th6ere was no word on whether the bird made it out of the mobile home.

