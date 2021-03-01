Seniors get a say in the 2021 graduation

LAURINBURG — Seniors in Scotland County Schools will be getting a more normal graduation than the class of 2020.

During the Feb. 22 Committee of the Whole meeting, Superintendent, Takeda LeGrand shared the final graduation dates. For Shaw Academy it will be in either the Shaw or Scotland High gymnasium on May 28 at 9 a.m.; Scotland High will be in Pate Stadium on May 28 at 6 p.m. with a rain date of May 29 at 9 a.m.; SEarCH will be in the Scotland High Auditorium on June 5 at 10 a.m.

“Originally we had a rain date conflict with SEarCh and Scotland High School, however, since then Scotland High School seniors spoke and they’re more interested in a May 28 date instead of June 4 and 5 combo date,” LeGrand told WLNC. “So that conflict was resolved by student input and student voices.”

One of those student voices was Scotland High senior Jennings Dean, who spoke about the process of selecting the date and time.

“They pushed out a Google forum through our Chromebooks,” Dean said. “When you opened it there were options for when graduation could be and it was the consensus of the students to have the 6 p.m. graduation, which I think is great because I was out there for two years with the band so I like the evening graduation when it isn’t so hot outside.”

Dean added he was happy that the district allowed the seniors the option to have their voices heard on the graduation dates.

“I think last year a lot of the seniors were upset because they weren’t getting a choice in graduation and felt like they weren’t getting to voice their opinions,” Dean said. “But this year I think the district is being upfront about everything and they’re doing the best they can do with the situation as it is.”

Before graduation though, the seniors will be able to return to Scotland High before they walk across the stage. High school and middle school students will return on March 8 while elementary students returned on Monday.

“I’m just excited to be able to go back even if it is only two days a week,” Dean said. “I calculated it and as long as nothing happens that takes us back out of school I’ll be able to say that I was in school 26 days but I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.