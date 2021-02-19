W.P. Evans built

LAURINBURG — One of the city of Laurinburg’s earliest and prominent residents was a gentleman by the name of Walter Parsley Evans, who was born in 1863 in Wilmington but who also played an important role in later years here.

“The historic old town of Wilmington has contributed a large number of men to the leadership of the (black) race in various lines of activity,” said Mary Modlin in a historical article on the New Hanover County NcArchives website.

“Some of the leading men of North Carolina and adjacent states spent their boyhood days in the old town,” continued Modlin. “Not a few of the most progressive businessmen, as well as the professional men, grew up at Wilmington. Among these must be mentioned is Walter Parsley Evans, a successful merchant and businessman of Laurinburg, who was born … in the midst of the war between the states on Jan. 19, 1863.”

Evans’ parents were Allen and Charlotte (Mackey) Evans.

“Mr. Evans attended the local public schools and the Gregory Institute, which was then under the direction of Northern teachers who stood for thoroughness in their work above all things,” said Modlin. “After he had completed his course in Gregory, he was for two years deputy clerk in the office of the registrar of deeds of New Hanover County.

“At the end of that time, he was appointed to a position in the post office and served for four years as general delivery clerk of the Wilmington Post Office,” Modlin added.

According to Modlin’s article, in 1884 he moved from Wilmington to Laurinburg and engaged in the mercantile business.

“On Oct. 14 of the same year he was married to Miss Josephine Meares of Wilmington,” said Modlin. “She entered heartily into the plans of her husband and together they built up a business which is a credit to their skill and ability and a business institution of which the race may be proud.

“Mr. Evans has a general store, known as the White Front Department Store, on the main street of Laurinburg in the midst of the best houses and offices of the town,” added Modlin. “For years he has done an extensive shoe business and has recently put on a mail-order department in that line.”

Modlin boasted on Evan’s success by stating, it was significant of the man and of his business methods, claiming that a large portion of his trade came from the white people of the city.

“Mr. and Mrs. Evans had six children — W.P. Jr., Annie J. (now Mrs. Berry), Wm. A., Josie M., Ruth Ashmore, and W. Augustus Evans,” said Modlin.

A tragic death

“Mrs. Evans passed to her reward Dec. 24, 1919. The manner of her going was most tragic,” Modlin continued. “A fire originating from an explosion in the store cut off her way of escape and she was suffocated in the smoke and flames.”

Modlin also stated that Josephine was held in high esteem “by the best people of both races, who mourned her loss at the Christmastide.”

“Mr. Evans frankly and gratefully admits the large part which she played in the establishment and building of his successful business,” said Modlin.

“She labored lovingly, constantly and faithfully in serving and conserving her husband’s best business interests and during all their married life she never caused her husband an unhappy moment,” Modlin added.

Evans was reportedly a Republican and was at one time appointed postmaster, but, according to Modlin, due to certain conditions, he could not accept the appointment.

“He is an active and prominent member of the Presbyterian church, of which he is an elder,” said Modlin. “He was for a number of years superintendent of the Sunday School.

“Among the secret orders he is identified with the Masons and Odd Fellows,” continued Modlin. “His principal investments are in and around Laurinburg.”

The article added that, during the war, he took an active part in the various campaigns.

“He believes the next great forward step for his people is the organization and development of business enterprises, believing they will provide a high-grade employment for the educated boys and girls,” Modlin added.

Walter Parsley Evans passed away Feb. 27, 1937, in Scotland County and was laid to rest at Matthew AME Zion Cemetery.

The exact date of the original article by Modlin was not provided, however, the verbiage implies it was during Evan’s lifetime.

