Foster care needs your attention

The numbers are atrocious, so why aren’t people here more concerned?

Scotland County has somewhere around 101 children in foster care. The stories behind each and every one of them would make almost anyone weep.

Those 101 children are currently being housed within just 12 licensed foster care homes. That’s about nine children per home. Most families are stretched with three children, so just try to imagine having nine.

Making matters worse, those 101 children are being overseen by just six social workers through the local Department of Social Services.

Those numbers — 12 foster care homes and six social workers — are well below the state’s recommended average.

Yet there seems to be little or no concern from anywhere outside DSS and a DSS Board.

April Snead, the DSS director, not only has to find ways for her staff to work with a bulging caseload and dwindling foster care homes, she also has to watch for the expected ripple effects like burnout and mind-numbing frustration.

“Rising caseloads, high-risk interactions, and increasing legislative demands over time lead to secondary trauma felt by social workers and ultimately burnout,” she said recently.

“The high turnover rate exacerbates high caseloads, as social workers must work their own cases and those cases left when someone leaves,” she added. “In turn, high caseloads exacerbate turnover, as social workers quickly become overworked, over-stressed, and burned out.”

But the ripple effect that has no greater impact is the one that comes directly down on the children.

While we can all feel the pain of understaffed and overworked social workers, none of us could possibly understand the emotional effects the children must navigate for the rest of their lives — all heaped on top of the circumstances which put them in foster care to begin with.

If there was a surprise in a story presented last week by Editor W. Curt Vincent, it is that Scotland County’s Board of Commissioners apparently has no direct oversight of the foster care system, according to Chair Carol McCall — though it does earmark nearly $375,000 in its budget for foster care.

McCall also said: “The Board is aware of the increasing number of children coming into care. This increase has been most evident during the pandemic. Keeping up with this increase has been a challenge for the foster care staff and plans are being made to address it.”

That’s terrific, except at least two county commissioners have stated they have heard of no such plans.

Perhaps it’s time for those directly involved with the foster care system, as well as residents who simply can’t fathom how these 101 children are forced to exist, to start making some noise.

We are blowing the first horn.

