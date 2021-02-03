Kersey tabs new chief deputy

“Eddie’s shoes are going to be hard to fill. It’s been an honor being able to work with him the past two years as my chief, but I know if we need anything he’ll still be there to help.” — Sheriff Ralph Kersey

LAURINBURG — A new chief deputy will be taking over at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office as Eddie Smith goes into retirement.

According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, Smith’s last day is Feb. 26 and Travis Harper will be taking over the position on Feb. 28. Kersey made the announcement when asked about Smith’s retirement on WLNC’s Live on Main on Tuesday morning.

“He’s been an awesome law enforcement officer,” Kersey told WLNC about Smith. “Eddie is very involved in the county … unless he was sick I don’t think he’s ever missed a Scotland football game.”

Smith has served as chief deputy since 2019 and is retiring from the place where he began his law enforcement career. In 1992, he began at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office before serving at the Hamlet Police Department. He returned to the Sheriff’s Office in 2014.

“Eddie’s shoes are going to be hard to fill,” Kersey said. “It’s been an honor being able to work with him the past two years as my chief, but I know if we need anything he’ll still be there to help.”

Kersey also spoke on WLNC that he sat down with Smith to work out who the best person to fill his shoes would be, and both were in agreement to have Harper take over.

“Travis Harper is currently one of my captains in field services,” Kersey said. “He brings an enormous amount of experience into the position.”

Harper came to Sheriff’s Office in September after working 30 years for the North Carolina Highway Patrol and has worked in Hoke and Scotland counties as well as in Charlotte and Lexington.

“The community will find out that the promises I made when I was running, like crime prevention and building relationships with the community, are things that Travis has experience in,” Kersey said. “He is a very approachable person and he cares about Scotland County as well as this job and the employees here at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.