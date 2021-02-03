Firefighters team up with other agencies on special video

In Johnson County, 5-year-old Dillon Martin contracted COVID-19 which then led to pneumonia and MIS-C. During this, he was hospitalized and put in the ICU.

Dillon’s biggest aspiration is to become a firefighter or police officer and while in the hospital he told his mother “I’m not strong enough for anything, I’ll never be a fireman.” So family friends took to Facebook asking for firefighters and police officers to send videos of encouragement to the youngster, which became a group effort in Laurinburg.

“Someone tagged me in it on Facebook so we were just going to do it on our phones in the fire department,” said Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “But then we got up with Hugh Dixon from the Highway Patrol who had someone out of Cary come down and film it.”

McQueen, with several of his guys, paired with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Laurinburg Police Department to make a minute-long video wishing Dillon well.

“It means a lot to me to be able to do something like this and hopefully we were able to put a smile on his face,” McQueen said. “We hope that he’ll eventually be able to come down and we can give him a tour of the fire department. This was just a great thing for us to be able to get together and do something like this for him.”

According to an update on the original Facebook post from Angela Couch Horne, Dillon has been released from the hospital but has an extensive treatment road ahead of him.

The video can be found on the Laurinburg Fire Department’s Facebook page or on YouTube at My3Kids Studio.

