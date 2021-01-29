DeBerry’s Upholstery celebrates 51 years

LAURINBURG — DeBerry’s Upholstery, owned and operated by Rembert DeBerry, is celebrating its 51st year of business and the owner’s son, Quinyon DeBerry, says it has only made it this far because of his father’s work ethic and determination to provide for his family.

“His character can be defined as hard working,” said Quinyon, “not just in his adult life but as a child as well.

“Most elders, most of whom have passed on, would talk about my dad with the up-most respect,” continued Quinyon. “They would often talk of his intense hustle and work ethic that was noticeable even from the young age of 6.”

As Quinyon continued to reminisce on the stories he has heard over the years he said many elders would talk of how he always took pride in his work.

“As the elders told it, he would take his shovel or rake and go to neighbor’s lawns looking for work,” said Quinyon.

Rembert, according to his son, began helping in the upholstery shop at the early age of 12 alongside his father, Sylvester.

“He started with small easy tasks,” said Quinyon “He would sweep the floors, strip furniture and help unload cars for customers.

“Unfortunately, he lost his dad at the age of 17,” Quinyon continued. “This left him and his mom to carry the family business. Together they took over the majority of the work, but at such a young age even with his determination there were difficult times.”

Quinyon remembered a story his father would often tell, explaining how he made it at a young age and continued to make it through the hard times over the years.

“He would often tell how leaning on his faith is what helped made the business a success,” said Quinyon. “He would tell me he prayed a lot for guidance in how to do upholstery as furniture and vehicle upholstery repairs became more complex.

“He also took on many side jobs over the years,” added Quinyon. “As he continued to learn and grow a customer base he was determined to find ways to provide for his family. When times were harder he would take jobs such as brick mason, carpenter, he was even a janitor once. Whatever it took to provide.”

As Quinyon continued, he said his father is best described as always being all about his family and humility.

“He is not only the hardest worker I know, he is known by many in the community as the same, he is also known as an all-around good guy and hard working. Not just in the upholstery business but when he was on the Laurinburg City Council and mayor pro tem.

“He still picks up trash on Saturdays along the roadside and still cuts grass for neighbors when he notices it needs to be done,” added Quinyon. “He has always had an open-door policy, not only in business but in life. His customers as well as other citizens know him for that policy.

Quinyon added that his father is known to be the type of person for getting things done.

“He still, even out of office, is known as a go-to person,” said Quinyon.

“I cannot stress enough on his strong work ethic,” added Quinyon. “It has carried him through the years and spread through word of mouth which has allowed him to be successful. He is known for his fast efficient hard work that again goes back to his ethics at such a young age.”

As he continued, Quinyon said he does not believe his father will give up the business anytime soon.

“He knows he needs to slow his work pace some. but I am sure he will continue to work because he loves what he does and working is simply, in his blood,” said Quinyon.

“Even now, when he has time off and is not helping others, he can be found on his tractor, playing basketball with his grandchildren, which he loves, or in his garden. Working, playing and spending time with his family which is basically what he lives for,” added Quinyon. “Not only do I truly believe he will continue to work with the same ethics, I believe he will continue to do his work in Scotland County, which he has said repeatedly, he loves.”

DeBerry’s Upholstery had planned to celebrate its half-century of service, but COVID-19 wouldn’t allow it.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.