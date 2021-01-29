Truancy may land parents in hot water

LAURINBURG — Parents of students who have not been logging into their classes might just find themselves being taken to court.

On Monday, Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan spoke to the Board of Education about the truancy process.

“Really where we’re at with the attendance piece right now is looking at that attendance to make sure it is accurate, to make sure that the numbers we have for students that they were actually out that day,” Synan said. “We’re looking at auditing all that information because we want to make sure that if we get to the point that we have to take a family to court we want to make sure — without a shadow of a doubt — we can say that this student has missed this many days and it wasn’t because of a bad internet connection, it wasn’t because the packet wasn’t picked up. It is because they 100% are not participating.”

Synan shared that, for the 2019-20 school year, the Judicial Attendance Council met with 74 families. Fifty-two of them either showed improvement in attendance or followed the plan given to them.

“What we do during those meetings is we talk about what the reason for the attendance issue is,” Synan said. “Then we develop a plan with the family to determine what the next steps need to be. What support do you need from the school system, what support do you need from the community that we can help provide and then we put a plan in place.”

For the 22 that did not meet the plan, it resulted in charges with compulsory attendance law.

“For this year the judicial attendance council has not met because of COVID restriction,” Synan said. “We have social workers going out and doing home visits, meeting with them face-to-face, talking with them, having CFST meetings and making those plans.”

Synan also explained to the board the students and families are referred to the Judicial Attendance Council by the principal and social workers at the student’s school.

Currently, the district has 12 families that are not in line with the compulsory attendance law. The Judicial Attendance Council will meet again on Wednesday mornings starting in March.

