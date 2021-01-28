Biscuitville holds groundbreaking ceremony

LAURINBURG — Community leaders and non-profit organizations came together at the site of the new Biscuitville on Thursday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The restaurant, which is expected to open sometime this year, has already begun to give back to the local community as the non-profits were able to participate to win gift cards or free biscuits.

“We’re wanting to support the community who supports us,” said Marketing Manager Alon Vanterpool. “You have been so kind in welcoming us that this is the least we can do to support your organizations.”

President and CEO Kathie Niven shared that Biscuitville has been wanting to come to the area for a while before finding the location that used to be Coughenour’s Furniture.

“We are so excited to finally be here,” Niven said. “Our biggest focus right now is North Carolina. It’s our home state and we’re want to stay as local as we can. Laurinburg was an obvious fit for us because of not just the location but the community.”

Niven added one thing that sets Biscuitville apart is the made-from-scratch biscuits that are a family recipe and not from a box along with sourcing from local businesses.

“Something that we are truly committed to is local sourcing,” Niven said. “So anything we can get locally and from a family-owned company is always going to be a priority … but 90% of the food that goes out of our window is sourced within 600 miles and most of it from within 300 miles.”

Executive Director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English said he was glad not only for the location to open in the community but for the fact that they’ve already begun giving back to the community._

“We’re excited about Biscuitville being here and we love the fact that they’re so community-oriented,” English said. “It’s a North Carolina company, it’s a family-owned company and they have values that align with our community.”

Biscuitville operates 63 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast until 2 p.m. The Laurinburg location is located at 1312 S. Main St.

