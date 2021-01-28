Free Trade Zone discussed by airport authority

LAURINBURG — The Southeast Regional Airport Authority board met Thursday for its regular meeting with a lengthy agenda on the docket, but only spoke briefly on being designate4d a Free Trade Zone and no decision was made.

One item discussed concerned the purchase of a parcel of land.

According to Seth Hatchell, assistant director, the board had previously attempted to purchase a parcel of land on Charles Craft Lane.

“We previously won the bid for the property,” said Hatchell, “However, a representative from Zacchaeus Legal Services, the law firm handling the foreclosure, said the property has to go back up for auction because the paperwork was not placed in the proper newspaper.

“We will be rebidding at the time of auction and hopefully we will once again place the winning bid,” added Hatchell.

The board also discussed repairs that are being made on the premises.

“We are in the process of replacing the gearbox on one of our aviators,” said Hatchell. “This is one of two we have so we still do have one operating.

“We are also replacing a motor on one of our water pumps which stopped working last week,” continued Hatchell. “We also replaced a skylight in the process because it had to be removed to do the necessary work anyway.”

Honoring a member

The board also recognized one of its long-time members, Ella Morris.

“Mrs. Morris was a member of the board for 22 years,” said Hatchell. “The board will be voting on adopting a resolution in her honor.”

JoAnn Gentry advised the board she had a resolution typed up and an engraved nameplate to present.

“Mrs. Morris was extended an invitation to join us for our meeting today,” said Gentry, “however, she politely declined. I will ensure she receives these two items.”

It was also discussed among the board if there were other ways to honor Morris for her service.

“I would also like to present the board with the latest numbers on the new terminal we have been looking into,” said Gentry. “To purchase a one-story 5,000 sq. ft. terminal the cost would be in between $1.2 to $1.5 million, to purchase a two-story terminal that would be 7,000 sq. ft. it would cost us between $1.7 and $2.1 million.

“We will be communicating with the Board of Directors with the Division of Aviation in February and will have an answer by March on how to move forward,” added Gentry.

Under normal circumstances, the board would meet in the conference room on the airport grounds — however, according to Hatchell, the meeting had to be moved to the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation building to allow proper distancing.

“We also usually open our meetings to the public, but for now we are allowing those wishing to address the board to come in and then exit after talking with us,” said Hatchell.

The SRAA will meet again on Feb. 23.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]