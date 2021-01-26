BOE gets parent survey

LAURINBURG — It’s about 50/50 for parents on allowing their students to return to in-person classes.

At Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education got to hear about a survey that was sent out to parents across the district.

The survey focused on if parents would allow their students to come back to school and separated the responses by grade level and school.

Of those parents who took the survey around 51% were willing to send their students back to school if given the option.

The board will discuss returning to school in February.

