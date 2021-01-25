Three wrecks result in two fatalities

According to a news release on WLNC, Friday was a busy day for area first responders.

According to s source within the Emergency Management System, there were at least three motor vehicle accidents that day, with three resulting in serious injuries and two of which were fatalities.

The first of which was on Hwy. 74 near Elmore Road in Laurel Hill.

Dave Wells of WLNC stated in his report this incident resulted in the patient being airlifted and later passing away at the hospital from the injuries.

“It was a hit and run,” said Jordan McQueen, Laurinburg Rescue vice commander . “The patient was not airlifted at the scene, however was transported later in the day.”

Highway Patrol is currently investigating this accident.

The second accident happened around 4 p.m. on Blakley Road near Craig Lane in Laurinburg.

“The driver of the vehicle over-corrected causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a tree,” said McQueen. “The crash resulted in the driver being pinned in the vehicle.

“The passenger was also trapped inside the vehicle and there was an unrestrained juvenile, who was also injured,” added McQueen.

All passengers were flown out via medical helicopter and it was stated Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Later Friday night around 11 p.m., Highway Patrol and emergency medical responders were called out to another MVA. This time the call was to Harold Morris Road off of Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Highway Patrol was unavailable for comment at the time of the article, however, sources advised there was a fatality as a result of the collision. It was also stated this incident was caused by over-correcting as well and caused the vehicle to overturn.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol will also be investigating this incident due to it resulting in a death.

No further information on the incidents or the patients were available.

