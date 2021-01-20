Fore’s Family Restaurant gives residents a preview

LAURINBURG — A new beginning took place in downtown Laurinburg on Wednesday.

Fore’s Family restaurant held what it referred to as a “pop-up opening,” giving residents a chance to get a taste of what is to come.

“On our menu, what we have available today is just a preview of some of the items we will have,” said Kenny Fore, owner of the new eatery. “We also hope to begin incorporating dinner as well on Thursdays and Fridays hopefully starting next week.

“Eventually breakfast will be on the menu as well,” added Fore, “but we wanted to get a handle on the lunch menu before we added the additional meal.”

When Fore begins offering dinner, he said hopefully there will be even more options, such as a prime rib.

“This pop-up sale is basically a plate sale,” said Fore. “It is all carryout and it is just a simple, good way to introduce our food to residents before our grand opening which we hope will be held on Feb. 2.

“I have wanted to do something on Main Street for quite some time now,” continued Fore. “My family got to talking about what we could do and the notion of opening a restaurant came up and this space became available.”

Fore’s nephew, Stephen Fore, is the head chef in the kitchen and, according to Kenny, he has been in the food industry since he was 14 years old.

“His partner in crime is my other nephew, Zack Fore,” said Kenny. “Myself and the two of them make up a three-person partnership and we are all in this together.

“I also have other family members who have come together to make this a success,” continued Kenny. “My sister Susan Roberts has worked hard helping with the design of the restaurant and helping make this possible. She took her time to paint and help ensure everything was ready. She will also be working here as well.”

Some items that will be on the full menu are Philly cheese-steaks, Rubens and soup.

“I also want to speak on my gratitude to our family friend Trish Dooling,” said Kenny. “She has given us her artistic talents. She has designed our menus and the logos for the restaurant.”

Fore Family Restaurant will be accepting cash, Visa, MasterCard and local checks as payment options. It is located at 215 Main Street in the old Oshea’s On Main building.

“We will be open this week … through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” said Kenny. “We are thinking about having an Italian-themed night Saturday night, but we have not finalized it yet.

“Once we open all the way we will be open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.,” continued Kenny. “These times are subject to change as we are still working everything out.”

To place an order, call 910-506-2112.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]