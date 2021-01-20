Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had forced entry into their home through a side door causing $200 in damages before stealing three televisions valued at $2,100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen $400 from their bank account. The incident is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Brandon Butler, 29, of Indian Reservation Road was arrested Tuesday for warrants out of Cumberland County for assault inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property along with probation violation out of Cumberland County. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Bryant, 49, of U.S 401 South was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Amber Brooks, 32, of Mills Street was arrested Tuesday for simple assault and assault in the presence of a minor. She wasn’t given a bond.