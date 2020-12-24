McRae now plays in the NFL for the Detroit Lions

LAURINBURG — The Christmas Eve rain didn’t stop the crowd of people from gathering at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex for a bicycle and gift card giveaway.

Former Fighting Scot and current Detroit Lion Tony McRae came back to the community that raised him to help give back to those in need.

“It feels great to help the community that helped me get where I’m at,” McRae said. “This community is the reason I am where I’m at.”

McRae added it’s been a hard year for families with COVID-19 and he wanted to do something to help for the holidays.

“I got an opportunity, so I just wanted to bless everyone today,” McRae said. “I wanted to give out the gift cards so everyone can get what they need, they don’t all need gifts some people can’t eat.

This isn’t the last event McRae plans to do and he hadn’t planned on it being the first, but COVID-19 had other plans.

“My first event was supposed to be a ‘Fun Day’ last March or April but COVID-19 came and I didn’t get to do it,” McRae said. “This time I got to come back … next year we’ll have more bikes, more stuff. The bigger my blessings the bigger I can help.”

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams was out helping hand out the bicycles and gift cards to show his support of McRae with what he’s doing.

“I’m extremely proud of one of our local football players,” Williams said. “He’s evolved into a wonderful person and a wonderful man. This is just an example of his upbringing, his family, his support base and he never stops amazing me on who he is and what he’s about … this says a lot about Scotland County, you hear all the bad stories of kids on what they can and can’t do but this is an example of it’s not where you start it’s where you finish. We salute Tony McRae.”

McRae added he wanted to thank everyone who came out from those coming to get the items to those just out there supporting him.

“Everyone can help each other, that’s the big picture,” McRae said. “It means everything to me, Scotland County made me who I am. I’m more than grateful to my family, to my friends, to everyone who just took the time to come and support me. These people have been supporting me since high school.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/subscribe.