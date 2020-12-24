Local stores are considering after-Christmas sales

LAURINBURG — As Christmas comes to an end, some residents may be out looking for deals to start their shopping for the next holiday season.

Some local shops will be offering after-Christmas sales as the new year begins.

“We will be closed the first week of January,” said Harley Norris, owner of Harley’s Tuxedo. “We are fortunate to not be like Belk and other large franchises, we can take a break and enjoy the holidays.

“We will have our sales around mid-January,” Norris continued. “I want to also say it is a great honor to live in a community with residents who understand and appreciate small local businesses. We thank all of them for supporting us and shopping local.”

Belinda English of Scotland Bling said she will most likely have a sale, but she is not sure yet to what extent.

“We will most likely have Christmas items on clearance,” said English. “November sales were off a bit because we didn’t have any sports going on. However, it has been a great Christmas season and we thank our customers for that and for them shopping with us.”

Preppy Pirate Outfitters is one of the newest stores to join the downtown of Laurinburg, and this was its first Christmas season in the new store.

“We have had good online sales during the Christmas season, as well as a good amount of foot traffic,” said Chris Nelson, owner of PPO. “We haven’t decided on any after-Christmas sales as of yet, but like the others I would like to express my gratitude to our patrons and wish them a happy and safe New Year.”

