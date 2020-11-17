LAURINBURG — More than 40 volunteers helped restore and renovate Hammond Park last month, adding new playground equipment and upgrades to the outdoor gym — and there are also plans for further upgrades.

The Scotland High School football team and staff from Lowe’s Home Improvement participated in the recent renovations. The Lowe’s team also partnered with local fire departments, school officials, and local contractors to assist with the renovations.

Ty Holliday, Lowe’s store manager, said the Lowe’s team and all of the volunteers made a tremendous effort to renovate and renew Hammond Park. Holliday also said that he and his team are proud to serve Scotland County and its residents.

“Each year Lowe’s commits to dedicating and promoting time for our associates to give back to the community,” Holliday said. “We decided to spend these efforts with improving the community space of Hammond Park.”

A Facebook Live video was posted to Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page showing off the new equipment. Bryan Graham, director of Scotland County Parks and Recreation, stated in the video that some of the equipment was donated by Scotland Memorial Foundation. The equipment is also handicap accessible.

Graham said there are additional plans to build a shade structure and a restroom.

“This is an excellent addition to our parks system,” Graham said in the video. “We encourage the entire county to come and utilize the equipment. We’re thankful for all of the support.”

Kelsie Lopes is an intern with The Laurinburg Exchange.