LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education welcomed the new chief financial officer for the school system on Monday.

Lisa Nowlin from Columbus County took over the position on Monday, which had been vacated by Susan Harrison in August.

“My first day today, I certainly experienced a great day,” Nowlin said. “I was able to, as we discussed in our interview process, hit the ground running. You guys have a great staff, everybody is interested in doing what’s best for the students.”

Nowlin also shared she is known for holding people accountable and is a stickler for the rules.

“I see that the staff so far has all been on the same page that I have been and it’s very refreshing, I have to say,” Nowlin said. “I’ve been to several districts, not only in a finance officer capacity but in training. You guys should be commended on the staff that I have met and talked to … thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Board Chair Rick Singletary welcomed Nowlin at the start of the meeting with a gift and an introduction.

“We have been on a search for a chief finance officer and we have been very fortunate to be at an interview and there was someone who just stood far beyond the other candidates,” Singletary said. “The others were good but then you know there are some that can be great.”

Singletary added to WLNC he, along with the board, is appreciative she has joined the Scotland County Schools family. But at the meeting, he did have one request for her.

“As a board, the only thing we ask is that we aren’t caught off guard by anything,” Singletary said. “But we appreciate you coming.”

