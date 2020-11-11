Feeding the area veterans

LAURINBURG — Jessie Norton, owner of Flying Crew Creations Catering, honored veterans on Wednesday in the best way she knew how at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

“We decided to have a plate sale and feed our Veterans for free,” said Norton. “We wanted to show our veterans we appreciate them. They need to be recognized more than they are, oftentimes the service they provide goes unnoticed.

“We are giving them a free hot dog, fries and a drink,” continued Norton. “It is just a simple way to say thank-you to them.”

The crew was also serving up hamburgers and cookies.

“Everything is homemade,” said Norton. “We made the cookies, slaw and chili ahead of time, but the hot dogs and burgers are being made fresh here. We are even slicing our homemade fries here before frying them.

Norton expressed how grateful she was to Habitat for allowing her and her crew to set up and feed veterans and serve other patrons.

“I work here at Habitat,” said Norton. “I am the back-end supervisor. It really means a lot to me for them to allow me to be here and for them to be supportive of me trying to get my catering business off the ground.

Norton’s Cajun mac and cheese and her regular mac and cheese were award-winning at the Taste of the Town back in March. She was awarded the People’s Choice Award.

“Not only is she feeding the veterans for free, but she is also giving part of her proceeds to Habitat to help support our House 50 project,” said Melody McArthur, Habitat store manager.

According to Norton, Flying Crew Creations can cater to all sorts of events and cook whatever is requested.

“Anyone interested in having me cater their event can call my cell phone,” said Norton. “I would be happy to talk with anyone about their catering needs and cook for them.”

Norton can be reached at 910-852-0732.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]