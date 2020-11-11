Drive-thru event provided supplies for youth

LAURINBURG — A drive-thru give away was held on Oct. 22 providing school-aged children with much-needed school supplies.

Scots For Youth and the Scotland County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council sponsored the event.

“We gave away hand sanitizer, masks, pens, pencils, notebooks, paper, pencil sharpeners, rulers, glue, crayons, pencil pouches, bags, folders, frisbees and yo-yos,” said Margret Crumroy, Scots For Youth community service and restitution coordinator. “We had donations from First Casualty Insurance Group, Action Bail Bonds and The United Way.”

This was the first year the event was held.

“The purpose of this event was to help parents and children who needed supplies for when they go back to school,” said Crumroy. “This year a lot of families are struggling, we wanted to do something to help out the parents and children in our community.

The drive-thru was set up on Fairley Street for residents to safely receive their supplies.

“Cars started lining up at 5 p.m.,” said Crumroy. “It was a great success. It was safe for everyone because they drove up and were given bags just like a fast-food drive-thru.”

According to Crumroy, Scots For Youth is always looking for ways to give back to the community and help those in need.

“Again we would like to thank our local Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and all the companies who donated because without them this event would have not been successful,” said Crumroy.

“Just in case people don’t know what services are offered through Scots For Youth,” continued Crumroy, “we offer community service/restitution, parent-skill building, teen court, academic tutoring, vocational skill-building, and substance abuse classes. All services are free to the community.

For information on the programs offered, residents can contact Margret Crumroy by phone at 910-276-5477 or by email at [email protected]

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.