Applications available for Innovative Young Farmer Award

FAYETTEVILLE – The Farm Credit Associations of NC are excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Award given by the Tobacco Farm Life Museum and sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

Eligible nominees must be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of January 1, 2021. Nominees are to either be in school for agriculture/agribusiness or have worked in the agriculture industry for less than ten years. The application process, open until Dec. 4, enables nominees to discuss means by which they are positively impacting their operation, as well as the greater agricultural community in North Carolina.

The Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Award is presented annually at the Breakfast with the Commissioner held in conjunction with the 2021 Southern Farm Show at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Please visit the Tobacco Farm Life Museum website at tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org/innovative-young-farmer-of-the-year to apply for this award. Applications must be submitted electronically through the link above.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in North Carolina,” says Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit. “It is imperative to reward young farmers who have a commitment to continuing the great legacy of farmers and rural communities throughout the state. The Farm Credit Associations of NC are proud to support innovative-minded farmers in North Carolina.”