USDA awards $1.6 million in grants to NETC

The US Department of Agriculture recently announced that USDA is investing $3 million in SC telemedicine and distance learning. Northeastern Technical College received $1.6 million in Rural Utilities Service (RUS) Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants, making it the fourth year NETC received funding from the USDA.

The USDA launched 116 distance learning and telemedicine initiatives across the country. “Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in the release. “Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural health care centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities.”

NETC was awarded $850,000 for STEM Education/Dual Credit Instruction by the USDA Rural Utilities Service DLT Program. The Program also awarded $750,000 for State and Federal Corrections Education.

The USDA’s Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training (CF TAT) Disaster Grant program also awarded $248,739 for NETC to expand their current Allied Health programming. NETC will develop a site plan to prepare more healthcare professionals for crisis healthcare during events such as natural disasters and COVID-19. NETC will use the funding to purchase equipment for a new high-tech nursing lab with simulation technology, virtual reality capabilities, and a mobile healthcare training unit for Opioid Addiction training/treatment.

“We are excited that the USDA awarded our service area with such an impactful grant,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner, NETC president. “We plan to use the funding to continue our efforts to expand distance learning opportunities so that everyone, regardless of where they live, can have access to higher education.”