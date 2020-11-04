Service Thread employees get training through RichmondCC

HAMLET – More than 100 employees at Service Thread will complete customized training through Richmond Community College. Employees were trained on new machines for the textile manufacturer.

Sixteen employees have learned how to operate the Xorella Yarn Conditioner and the Xeno Winder machine, which brings new technology to the manufacturing of yarns and threads. Future courses include systematic processes for identifying problems and maintaining efficiency in production and management.

“Richmond Community College’s customized training programs are tremendously successful at Service Thread, providing resources to ensure our team members receive the training needed to operate our new technologically advanced equipment,” said Chief Executive Officer for Service Thread Jay Todd. “We value our more than 20-year partnership working with RichmondCC and consider the continued development of our workforce a key strategy to the company’s continued success.”

The Customized Training Program at RichmondCC provides education, training and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry. It is funded by state money budgeted through the N.C. Community College System for such training and education.

RichmondCC helped secure the $13,712 for the most recent customized training project with Service Thread.

“When companies like Service Thread invest in our communities, it is our job to invest in them. Connecting them to state funding and training opportunities is part of our goal at Richmond Community College,” said Dale McInnis, College president.

In 2019, RichmondCCC provided more than $104,697 of state-funded customized industrial training to 541 employees at 17 Richmond and Scotland County companies.