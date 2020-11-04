Davis is recognized by county board

LAURINBURG — County Chairman Bob Davis was honored for his service to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners during the board’s Monday meeting.

Commissioner Carol McCall presented Davis with a plaque in recognition of the 12 years he served.

“Tonight’s meeting was indeed Bob’s last,” said McCall. “B.J. Gibson will be sworn in prior to the next meeting.”

McCall said she thinks “very highly of Davis” and is appreciative of the job he has done while a member of the board.

“Bob is steadfast and calm,” said McCall. “He has always listened to other members of the board and has seen himself as the middle voice. He always spoke in a calm manner and never made anything about him, but about our residents.”

Davis served as chair of the board on two different occasions.

“He has a specific leadership style,” said McCall. “He always remained soft-spoken and calm during the meetings and tried to allow all voices to be equally heard.”

According to McCall, Davis campaigned four different times for placement on the board.

“Once elected,” said McCall, “Bob immediately switched gears and was able to begin governing on behalf of all the residents.”

McCall further added that Davis was chair of the board during the Great Recession.

“During the recession, there were salary cuts, hours shortened and 401k impacts,” said McCall, “but he was able to make decisions gracefully. He was able to help the county come back from it and helped restore the community.”

The next Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Dec. 7. All meetings are open to the public through virtual avenues. It will be streamed live on the commissioner’s YouTube page as well as the GoToMeeting app.

