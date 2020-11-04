Local turnoutsets 2 records

LAURINBURG — Records fell in Scotland County during the 2020 election season.

The county’s registered voters turned out in droves during the 16 days of One-Stop Early Voting and, added to mail-in ballots and those who chose to vote in person on Tuesday, capped a strong turnout rate of 66.82%.

The county has a total of 22,041 registered voters, and 14,728 cast a ballot either through One-Stop, mail-in or in-person voting. That tally is a new record for Scotland County, just surpassing the total of 10,295 during the 2008 presidential election Early voters accounted for 10,558 ballots, which is a new record in Scotland County, beating the 2016 total of 8,505.

“We did have a total of 14,727 to vote — 10,558 at One-Stop; 1,536 by absentee by mail; and 2,633 on election day,” said Dell Parker, director of the Scotland County Board of Elections.

After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, mail-in ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 will be allowed to get counted as long as they are received by Nov. 12, when an absentee meeting will be held at 4 p.m. to count those votes. According to Dell Parker, director of the local Board of Elections, a canvas of all votes will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Breaking down the vote totals at each county precinct showed:

· Precinct 1 = 332

· Precinct 2 = 343

· Precinct 3 = 326

· Precinct 4 = 334

· Precinct 5 = 389

· Precinct 6 = 491

· Precinct 7 = 418

All was not smooth, however, as two precincts had early problems arise.

“At Precinct 4, the precinct opened on time but the chief judge forgot to start the DS200 tabulator, so the first 39 voters placed their ballots into the emergency bin on the machine,” Parker explained. “However, when I heard of this I went to the Armory and started the tabulator, and with the chief judge, judges and observers watching I inserted the 39 ballots from the emergency bin into the tabulator.

“Also, at Precinct 2, which opened on time as well, the precinct officials forgot the laptop sign-on and password for the voting program,” she added. “However, after a brief telephone call they were able to sign-on and start voting.”

Parker said there didn’t appear to be any pending recounts from local races.

