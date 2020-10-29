Time to make the donuts

LAURINBURG — Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are preparing for their grand debut at their new location in Laurinburg.

The owner, Peter Patel, as well as his staff are working to learn all the steps to making the delicious treats they provide.

“We are all working hard together to make sure we provide the best service we can to the residents here,” said Patel. “I have a good staff here and they are all eager to learn and we are all excited for next week.”

According to Patel, the eatery is set to open by mid-week.

“We are planning what we call a soft opening,” said Patel. “We aren’t sure yet if it will be Monday or Tuesday next week, but we will be inviting our families as well as the construction crews and a few other organizations.”

Depending on how training and set-up continues, Patel is hoping for a grand opening to be held on Wednesday.

“Right now everything is falling into place for the Wednesday opening,” said Patel. “When we do open we will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I am truly excited for us to open our doors to members of this community as well as those passing through,” said Patel. “If I had to pick a favorite off the menu that stands out to me, one of those would be the crescent egg and cheese off of the Dunkin’ menu — it is really good. My favorite on the Baskin-Robbins menu is the pistachio almond and nutty coconut.”

Dunkin’ will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. The business is located at 1201 S. Main St.

Patel also stated they will be available for catering as well.

“We do ask for those with really big orders call 24 hours in advance,” said Patel.

The eatery will not be offering in-door dining due to space however, it will open the dining room at a later time.

Dunkin’ still hiring

The new establishment is still looking for employees.

“We are indeed still hiring,” said Patel. “We are particularly looking for morning shift workers.”

Those interested in working for Dunkin’ can text the number 910-541-8898 for information.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]